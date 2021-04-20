Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 592.0 days.

MGRUF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $4.83.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

