Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

