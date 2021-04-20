Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify stock traded down $20.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,125.16. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,649. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.80, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $556.01 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,155.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,135.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.