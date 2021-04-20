Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,384 shares of company stock valued at $62,883,200. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $365.24. 43,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.03. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.41 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

