Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.68. 8,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.