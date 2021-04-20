Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.51 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $92,893,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.