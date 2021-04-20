Motco Boosts Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Motco grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 425.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

