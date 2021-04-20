Motco Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Motco lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

