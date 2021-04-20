Motco Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after buying an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.