Motco Purchases Shares of 1,688 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

