Motco Purchases Shares of 1,688 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit