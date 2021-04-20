Motco Reduces Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Motco lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Equity Residential stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

