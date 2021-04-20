Motco Sells 10,348 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

