Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 625,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

MPLX stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

