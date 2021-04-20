Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $23.74 or 0.00041971 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $24.04 million and $491,022.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.07 or 0.00984707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00654805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,381.47 or 0.99663701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

