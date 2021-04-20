MurAll One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, MurAll has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

