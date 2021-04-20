NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.42% of NanoViricides worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

