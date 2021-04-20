National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

National Grid stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

