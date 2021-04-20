NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 147,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,534,693 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

