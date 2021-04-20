NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

