NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

