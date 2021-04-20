Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

NLLSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NLLSF stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

