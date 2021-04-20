NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0187 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $641,549.69 and approximately $7,679.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001616 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002302 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 34,376,761 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

