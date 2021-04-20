Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $554.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.