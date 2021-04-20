Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $549.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,470,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average of $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

