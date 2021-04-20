Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

