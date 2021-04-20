NeuroMetrix (NURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.