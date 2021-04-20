New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
