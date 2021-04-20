New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit