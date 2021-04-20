New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.
Zimmer Biomet Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.
