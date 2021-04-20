New England Research & Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,697,166 shares of company stock worth $829,915,277. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

