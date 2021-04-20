New England Research & Management Inc. Has $981,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,151.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,190.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.