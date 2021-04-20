New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.28.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,706. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,101.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

