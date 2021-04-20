Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.27.

NYSE NEXA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

