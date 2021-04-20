NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 2.16-2.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Earnings History for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

