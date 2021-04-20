NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 699 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,059,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

