NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,384 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

