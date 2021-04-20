NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,632 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

