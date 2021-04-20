NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 6,011.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000.

FNI stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

