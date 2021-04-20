NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.