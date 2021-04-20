NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. NextDAO has a market cap of $6.08 million and $562,548.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00274168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00193275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,951,734,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,502,657 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.