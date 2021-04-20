NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

