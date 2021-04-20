NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. 11,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

