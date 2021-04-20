Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 734.0 days.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Nordex has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

