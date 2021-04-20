Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,436,414 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,436,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,267,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 272,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

