Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 740,618 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 740,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,032,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.05) by ($0.45). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.