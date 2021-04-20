Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 863,610 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 863,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

