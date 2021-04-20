Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,882,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

