Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 421,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,332,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

