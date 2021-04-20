Norges Bank Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 925,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 201,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.