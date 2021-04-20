Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 724,830 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 724,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,573,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.