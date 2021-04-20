North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after buying an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after buying an additional 732,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,793,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 11,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

